Malaga province warned about maximum temperatures of 39C this Tuesday

Isabel Méndez 14/07/2026 a las 12:17h.

The heat is returning with full force in Malaga province on Tuesday, after a brief respite following last week's hot, dry winds. Temperatures could reach 39C in some parts, prompting the Aemet state meteorological agency to issue a yellow alert.

The yellow alert concerns Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley. Between 1pm and 9pm, temperatures will reach 37C along the coast and possibly 40C in interior parts of the province. A maximum of 41C is expected in Pizarra.

Two other provinces in Andalucía will be under a heat warning on Tuesday: Granada and Almeria.

In Granada, the Genil river basin and the Guadix and Baza areas will be on alert from 1pm to 9pm.

Within that same window, Almeria's Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez could reach 38C.

Third heatwave

The Aemet delegate in Andalucía, Juan de Dios del Pino, has reported that temperatures will gradually rise and that, "from Saturday, they could exceed 40C".

"This could lead to the third heatwave this summer," Europa Press warns.

Across the rest of Spain, 12 regions will be under weather warnings this Tuesday, according to Aemet's forecasts. Five of them will reach the amber level: Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Navarre and La Rioja.

Asturias and Galicia will also be under warnings for rain and thunderstorms. Amber warnings for heat will be in force for Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza; Mallorca; Lleida; central Navarre and the Ebro river basin in Navarre; and the Ebro river basin in La Rioja.

In addition, there will be warnings for rain and storms on the western and southwestern coasts of Asturias, as well as in Lugo.

According to Aemet, temperatures will rise across most of Spain, although minimum values will only increase slightly. On Wednesday, minimum temperatures are expected to decrease only in Navarre. Elsewhere, the forecast indicates that temperatures will exceed to 35C in the Balearic Islands and large areas of central, southern and eastern Spain.

In fact, temperatures could reach up to 40C in areas of the northeastern third of the country, as well as in parts of the southeastern interior and even Mallorca. Tropical nights are also expected in the Mediterranean and the northeastern and southeastern thirds of mainland Spain, as well as in parts of the southern plateau.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province