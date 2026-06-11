Malaga province under yellow warning for strong winds on Friday

A person walking along the coast of Malaga city in windy conditions.

Almudena Nogués 11/06/2026 a las 13:30h.

A new weather alert joins the list of yellow warnings across Andalucía as the week draws to a close.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in Malaga province, active on Friday.

The alert concerns gusts of up to 70km/h in the Antequera and Ronda districts. Aemet will maintain the warning from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, Aemet forecasts cloudy skies along the Mediterranean coast of Andalucía, with occasional drizzle.

Minimum temperatures will decrease, except in the province of Cadiz, while maximum temperatures will rise in the far west and remain unchanged or decrease elsewhere.

In addition, Cadiz and the eastern Mediterranean coast can expect a moderate to strong easterly wind, with very strong gusts.

This is just a preview of the Friday forecast, when all Andalusian provinces, except Huelva, will be under alert due to extreme heat (as is the case in Cordoba, Jaén and Seville), wind (Cadiz, Malaga and Almeria) or coastal phenomena (Almeria, Cadiz and Granada).

All warnings are yellow except in Cadiz, where Aemet has raised the alert to amber for the countryside, the coast and the Strait of Gibraltar.

For Friday, Aemet forecasts "mostly clear skies, with intervals of mid- and high-level clouds" and temperatures with little change or locally rising across the region.

In Malaga city, temperatures will range between 19C and 28C.

Click here for today's weather forecast