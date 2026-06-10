Andalucía weather: new yellow warnings for heat, wind and waves

Almudena Nogués 10/06/2026 a las 12:27h.

The Andalusian weather map is turning yellow once again. After a few days of stability, the Aemet state meteorological agency has issued new warnings for the region this week.

Between Thursday and Friday, five provinces will be under yellow warnings for strong gusts of wind, rough seas and, once again, extreme heat with maximum temperatures reaching 38C.

This Wednesday will be the last day of a short break. At midnight, the first wind warning will start in the province of Cadiz, along with a warning for coastal phenomena.

The wind warning will remain active until 9pm, while the coastal warning will remain in place until early Saturday morning. Aemet forecasts maximum gusts of 70 to 80km/h from the east. Additionally, easterly winds of 50 to 61km/h (force 7) will blow along the coast.

"On Thursday, the easterly winds will intensify in the Alboran Sea and especially around the Strait of Gibraltar, with yellow alerts for very strong gusts," Aemet says.

The state agency also forecasts "significantly high maximum temperatures in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley". At noon on Thursday, Almeria will join the list of coastal warnings for the western part of the region, with waves of two to three metres and winds of 60km/h. This warning will remain in effect until 11pm on Friday.

For Thursday, Aemet forecasts "mostly clear or sunny skies with some cloud development during the day in the eastern mountain ranges". Minimum temperatures will decrease, except in Cadiz, while maximum temperatures will rise along the Huelva coast and the eastern Mediterranean coast.

As previously mentioned, the main feature will be strong easterly winds in Cadiz and along the eastern Mediterranean coast, "with occasionally very strong gusts".

"Atmospheric developments over the next few days will favour a significant shift in the weather pattern," weather portal Meteored says, adding that the heat will spread from Friday.

Aemet has already forecast two weather warnings for temperatures reaching 38C in the Cordoba countryside, Moreno and Condado and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén. These warnings will be in place between 1pm and 9pm on Friday.

The Granada coast will also join the weather alerts between 6am and 11pm due to rough seas with easterly winds of 50 to 60km/h (force 7) and waves of two to three metres.

"A combination of warm air masses will occur: on the one hand, the arrival of subtropical air from North Africa and, on the other, the progressive warming of the air over the Iberian Peninsula. On Thursday, the temperature rise will be noticeable in large areas of western Andalucía. Maximum temperatures could reach or approach 40C in Seville and Cordoba. In other areas of southern Spain, temperatures will range between 35C and 38C," Meteored says.

Looking ahead to the weekend, experts predict that the intense heat will continue on Saturday. "The hot air will remain firmly settled over mainland Spain, bringing maximum temperatures of 37-39C to large areas of the south and the interior, with temperatures that could again reach around 40C in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley," they warn.

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