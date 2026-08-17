Malaga province starts the week with rain and yellow warnings for intense storms in the interior

Rossel Aparicio 17/08/2026 a las 09:26h.

Rain will play a major role in Malaga province at the start of the week, as the Aemet state meteorological agency has activated a yellow alert for heavy storms in the Ronda area.

The warning, specifically for accumulations of up to 15mm in one hour, will remain active from 12pm to 8pm. According to the forecast, "hail and very strong gusts" of wind could accompany the storms.

The weather forecast for Monday predicts partly cloudy skies with medium and high clouds and potential thunderstorms in the interior mountains, with locally heavy showers.

The coast can also expect low cloud cover. Temperatures will remain fairly stable, accompanied by southerly and occasionally moderate winds in the afternoon.

Unstable weather over mainland Spain

The national forecast, with the cut-off low located south-west of mainland Spain, predicts "unsettled weather in various parts of the country".

"During the early morning hours, storms from the previous day may continue in areas of the south-west. As for the rest of the day, very cloudy or overcast skies and light rain are expected in the Cantabrian region and low clouds, tending to clear, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Ceuta and Melilla," Aemet warns.

"From midday onwards, cloud development is expected in the mountain areas and parts of central, southern and eastern Spain. Showers and thunderstorms accompanied by very strong gusts of wind and possible hail are likely in Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, the Baetic System, Cadiz and its surrounding areas, the lower Ebro Valley and the Pyrenees," the agency's website says.

The Canary Islands expect cloudy periods, which may bring some precipitation to the mountainous islands.

Finally, maximum temperatures will rise across the interior of the country, while remaining unchanged along the coasts and in the Balearic Islands and drop slightly in the Canary Islands.

"Temperatures will exceed 35C in much of the southern half of the country, the north-east, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, Madrid and parts of Castilla y León and Valencia and reach 40C in the Guadalquivir and Tagus valleys," Aemet says.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province