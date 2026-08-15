Lightning and rain mark the start of Malaga city's fair: this is today's forecast

The sky lit up again in the early hours of Saturday morning, not long after the end of the traditional firework display that marked the ... start of the 2026 Malaga Fair.

Lightning and rainfall affected the area during much of the night. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), a local storm was recorded in the early hours of 15 August, "with significant electrical activity in the area around Malaga city".

The cause lies with an area of low pressure known as an Atlantic trough, which is transitioning into a cold drop or dana that will bring unstable weather to much of the Iberian Peninsula this Saturday. The dana, which was initially forecast to pass through Antequera and Ronda, finally moved towards the city of Malaga in the early hours of this morning, as weather expert José Luis Escudero explained to SUR.

For this Saturday, Aemet has issued a yellow warning for parts of the province of Malaga due to the risk of thunderstorms that "may be accompanied by very strong gusts of wind and hail". Specifically, the warning applies to Antequera and Ronda from 2pm to 10pm.

In Andalucía, rain and storms will also be present this Saturday, with Aemet issuing yellow warnings in various parts of the region, with rainfall totals of up to 25mm in an hour, except in the province of Huelva. Heat warnings have also been issued for Almeria and Cordoba, with maximum temperatures of up to 38 degrees.

Night-time lows

Nationally, the Met Office is forecasting for this Saturday "heavy or very heavy showers and thunderstorms across much of the mainland's interior and the Balearic Islands, particularly in mountainous and eastern areas, accompanied by very strong gusts of wind and hail. High temperatures are expected in the Balearic Islands, the north-east, the Guadalquivir valley and the Rías Baixas."

Temperatures will fall across the mainland and the archipelagos, "most markedly in the maximum temperatures in the inland areas of the northern third, with significant drops (more than six degrees)". The only local rises will be in the Rías Baixas region of Galicia.

"Temperatures will exceed 35 degrees in low-lying areas of the south-west, in the Balearic Islands and, in isolated cases, in the Rías Baixas and along the Mediterranean coast. Overnight minimum temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees across large parts of the southern half of the country, the north-east, the Mediterranean coast and even the Cantabrian coast," the forecast states.