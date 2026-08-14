Andalusian weather changes with arrival of 'dana', rain and storms in three provinces

Andalucía will see a drastic weather change, "with showers and storms that could cause localised flooding, large hailstones and strong gusts of wind", according to ... the Aemet state meteorological agency.

Aemet forecasts the arrival of a cold drop, locally known as a 'dana' on Friday, mainly in the interior of Spain, although it will also affect several provinces in Andalucía.

Over the weekend, the weather phenomenon will bring heavy showers and storms to large parts of the interior of Spain. In addition, a mass of air of Atlantic origin, which is cooler and cleaner, will lead to a gradual drop in temperatures, bringing them down to levels more typical for this time of year.

Stark contrasts will persist in Andalucía, with heat on the one hand and storms on the other.

Almeria, Granada and Jaén are the three provinces where Aemet has issued storm warnings for Friday, 14 August.

The rain will trigger a yellow warning between 1pm and 8pm in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez of Almera and in the Guadix and Baza of Granada. These areas expect cumulative rainfall of up to 15mm in one hour.

During the same period, the storms will also keep the yellow warning in force in Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas in Almeria; the Genil basin, Guadix, Baza, Nevada and the Alpujarras in Granada; and Cazorla, Segura, Jaén city and Montes.

In these areas, very strong gusts of wind and hail could accompany the storms.

Andalucía is not spared from the heat, which will trigger amber alerts again this Friday in Cordoba and Jaén, where temperatures could reach 40C, while Cadiz, Granada, Huelva and Seville will remain on yellow alert.

More rain across the rest of the country

Looking at the day-by-day forecast, the Atlantic trough will approach the west of mainland Spain on Friday afternoon and develop into a cold front by the end of the day.

In the afternoon, thunderstorms will develop across large parts of the interior, except for the south-western quadrant, bringing showers and strong gusts of wind, accompanied by hail.

Aemet expects the heaviest weather to occur around the Iberian System and in areas of the eastern interior, where the intensity of the downpours and gusts of wind could be very strong. Although temperatures will begin to fall in the north-western and central parts, there are still fairly widespread warnings in place.

Over the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be fairly widespread, although less likely in parts of the south-west and Galicia. They will also affect the Balearic Islands.

While Aemet has warned that the intensity of the showers and gusts of wind will generally be strong, it is difficult to specify the exact areas at this stage.

Aemet also considers it likely that hail with large hailstones will form. Apart from that, temperatures will drop significantly over the next few days, particularly on Saturday, and reach levels close to normal.

From Monday onwards, the likelihood of widespread storms will decrease significantly, although there is considerable uncertainty regarding how the weather will develop. Meanwhile, temperatures will begin to rise again, though they will not reach previous levels over the coming days.

Saturday, the most challenging day

Eltiempo.es has made a similar forecast, noting that both Saturday and Sunday will be very stormy days. Saturday will be the most challenging.

According to the weather website, it will rain in the Cantabrian regions, the Pyrenees and parts of the Iberian mountain range from the morning onwards.

From midday onwards, showers will spread to more regions, specifically eastern Castilla y León, La Rioja, Navarre, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencia, eastern Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and eastern Andalucía. According to Eltiempo.es, the heaviest showers will be in the north of Catalonia and Aragon.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Eltiempo.es expects rainfall to continue in northern Galicia and along the Cantabrian coast, although it suggests that it will ease off in the afternoon.

During the middle of the day, rain is expected to return across much of the eastern third of the country: Navarre, La Rioja, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencia, eastern Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and eastern Andalucía. The weather portal does not rule out thunderstorms in the Balearic Islands on Sunday either.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province