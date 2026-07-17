Malaga province records 15 drownings this year, 13 of them since June

Delegate of the Andalusian regional government in Malaga Patricia Navarro during her Algarrobo visit.

Eugenio Cabezas 17/07/2026 a las 15:10h.

Malaga province has now recorded 15 deaths related to incidents on beaches, in swimming pools and other water environments since the beginning of 2026, 13 of them since June.

The increase in cases during the last few weeks has led the Andalusian regional government (Junta) to reiterate its call for caution.

Junta delegate in Malaga Patricia Navarro presented the drowning awareness campaign in Algarrobo Costa on Thursday.

The campaign will run throughout the summer on social media, radio and television to raise awareness about risks that, in many cases, can be avoided.

"When we see news like this, the tragedy has already happened," Navarro said. She highlighted the need to act proactively through information and monitoring to prevent "negligence or carelessness from turning into an emergency".

The Junta has clarified that not all deaths recorded in the water can be directly attributed to accidents or negligence, as some cases remain under investigation. Of the 15 deaths, 12 are initially believed to be accidental drownings.

The 10/20 rule

Two of the accidental drowning victims were children. Navarro said that minors require constant supervision when in or near water, because "a moment of distraction is all it takes for a leisure activity to turn into an emergency".

The campaign reminds parents of the so-called 10/20 rule: look at the child at least every ten seconds and stay close enough to reach them in no more than 20 seconds. The presence of lifeguards does not replace the responsibility of the adults in charge of supervision.

Navarro also asked everyone to respect flag colours, follow the instructions of the rescue personnel and avoid risky behaviour. In case of any incident, the Junta recommends immediately calling the 112 emergency number.

Within the provincial statistics, the Axarquía accounts for seven drownings: in Iznate, Periana, Nerja, Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria and Torrox, where two cases occurred. The area accounts for more than half of the 12 deaths initially considered accidental.

For reference, 107 people drowned in Andalucía in 2025, 74 of them in natural water environments. Malaga province recorded 18 deaths, the same number as in 2024 and nine fewer than in 2023.

"As long as there is even one drowning death, we cannot let our guard down," Navarro concluded.

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