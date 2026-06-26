Axarquía records fifth drowning in two weeks following death of 65-year-old bather in Vélez-Málaga

The coastline of the Costa del Sol town of Torre del Mar.

Eugenio Cabezas 26/06/2026 a las 18:27h.

A 65-year-old man died on Friday after witnesses rescued him from the sea at a Torre del Mar beach (Vélez-Málaga). This is the fifth drowning in the Axarquía area of Malaga province in just two weeks.

Bathers called the emergency services at 10.45am. They reported having pulled an unresponsive man from the water.

Dispatchers immediately mobilised an ambulance, the National and the Local Police. Upon arrival, the paramedics could only confirm his death.

At this time, the authorities have released no further details regarding the specific circumstances of the incident. It also remains unknown whether the man was swimming, if he experienced any problems in the water or if there were any other contributing factors that could explain the outcome.

The incident comes at a particularly tragic time for the eastern part of Malaga province, which has seen several drownings in the last two weeks.

The case once again highlights the importance of safety at beaches and swimming pools.

Elderly man drowns in Nerja

The news about the death of the 65-year-old man came just two days after the death of a man, around 90 years of age, at the La Torrecilla beach in Nerja.

Witnesses found the man floating near the shore. Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, without success.

According to SUR, the deceased was a Nerja resident and his name was Manuel.

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the drowning, while a family member publicly denounced an alleged lack of coordination in the emergency response and demanded explanations regarding response times and the actions of the emergency services involved.

Prior drownings

On 12 June, a German couple living in Nerja drowned at Las Lindes beach in Torrox. He was 80 years old and she was 75.

Five days later, on 17 June, a four-year-old British boy drowned in the swimming pool of a rural house in Periana.

Andalucía ended 2025 with 107 drownings at beaches, in rivers, reservoirs and swimming pools, according to data from the Andalusian regional government.

Malaga was the third province with the highest number of deaths in the region, with 18 deaths, surpassed only by Almeria, with 34, and Cadiz, with 26.

The Andalusian regional government reinforces its prevention and awareness campaigns every summer to reduce drownings and other serious accidents.

Authorities recommend avoiding risky behaviours, such as swimming in unsupervised areas, ignoring flags or performing dangerous jumps in unauthorised or shallow waters, as this can cause spinal cord injuries and extremely serious trauma.

For the elderly, experts recommend extra caution due to the heat, sudden temperature changes and any pre-existing health conditions that could be aggravated while swimming. Quickly detecting any issues and immediately calling 112 is crucial in such emergencies.

Every summer, Torre del Mar has an comprehensive lifeguard, rescue and emergency response system in place at its beaches. The Vélez-Málaga coastline attracts thousands of visitors during the summer months, both residents and tourists.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub