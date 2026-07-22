Malaga province could reach 45C with the return of the terral wind

Ignacio Lillo and Almudena Nogués 22/07/2026 a las 09:58h.

Neither the sea breezes nor the mountain ranges that usually act as a buffer will allow Malaga to escape the high temperatures expected to exceed 40C in many parts of the province in the coming days.

The Aemet state meteorological agency forecasts a very hot week, with the hottest days starting from Thursday onwards, when the return of the terral wind could push temperatures up to 43-45C in areas of the Guadalhorce Valley, such as Álora, Coín and Pizarra.

During those same days, nighttime lows could reach 26C, making sleep very difficult.

For now, until Thursday, almost the entire province is under a yellow and amber warning, the latter in the Antequera area, with maximum temperatures of 37-39C or 40C in the interior.

Aemet issued a special warning for adverse weather conditions on Tuesday due to the arrival of a new heatwave that will affect "the southeastern third, the Guadalquivir Valley, the Ebro Valley, the northeast depressions, the Pyrenees valleys and the interior of Mallorca until Thursday".

"The blocking pattern, formed by a stationary cut-off low north-west of mainland Spain, with the presence of a high at mid-levels over North Africa, is giving rise to the intrusion of a mass of warm, dry air with suspended dust over the south-east and the Balearic Islands," Aemet's forecast warns.

In Malaga province, this new scorching heatwave will intensify between Thursday and Friday. The highest temperature could be in Pizarra, where Aemet is currently forecasting 45C.

"With the most recent models, it is very likely that the city will reach 40-41C on Friday, if not higher. On Thursday, the highest maximum temperatures are expected in the interior of the Guadalhorce Valley. If the predicted 43C arrive, a red alert will be activated," SUR weather expect José Luis Escudero said on his blog.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province