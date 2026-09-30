Malaga hospital security staff catch woman posing as a doctor in order to steal

The security staff at Malaga's Clínico hospital detained a thief on Saturday, the third similar case in a month. This time the suspect was ... a woman, who was disguised as a doctor.

According to sources, the woman was trying to steal valuable items from consultation rooms at the hospital's ophtamology department. Shortly after 3pm, an ophthalmologist on call entered to carry out tests and came face to face with the woman, who was partly dressed in a healthcare worker's uniform.

The suspect was holding documents and various items of office stationery. She tried to make a run for it and left the consultation area, prompting the ophthalmologist to alert the security team.

Two security guards responded to the call and detained the woman in the waiting room. They then called the police. A patrol arrived at the hospital and took the suspect into custody.

The security guards then carried out a visual inspection of the ophthalmology consultation area and offices to check whether the intruder had caused any damage.

According to healthcare sources, the detainee was wearing sunglasses she had stolen and carrying a purse containing an unspecified amount of money.

"She'd put on a doctor's gown and was heading into the ophthalmology department, into the consultation rooms, taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer people in the hospital at that time on a Saturday," sources said.

A security guard usually patrols that area from Monday to Friday and in the afternoons. This ensures they know the people who usually pass through the area. They often ask healthcare staff to show their ID in order to prevent people from the outside from entering.

The now detained woman may be facing charges such as breaking and entering and theft.

Similar incidents

The Clínico's security staff have carried out an immense amount of work over the past month. On 25 August, they apprehended a 44-year-old Hungarian man who had been targeting different hospitals in Malaga.

The suspect had managed to steal necklaces, watches, wallets and cigarettes from rooms occupied by elderly people or unaccompanied patients.

The seecurity guards were somewhat expecting him, familiar with his modus operandi and his habit of lurking around patients' rooms.

On the latest occasion, expecting that he would return, they set up a trap, letting him wander around the floors. They monitored him using CCTV cameras. He allegedly stole a rucksack from a woman.

The security guards detained him when he was leaving the hospital. They found that he was carrying money, chains and watches, as well as several packets of cigarettes. After initially denying the allegations, he admitted to them.

During the first week of September, security guards restrained another man who was loitering around the pharmacy with the intention of stealing medicines.

Fight

On 9 September, the A&E department witnessed a fight between two patients. Healthcare sources told SUR that one of them had allegedly stabbed the other outside the hospital, although the injuries the latter had sustained were reportedly not serious.

This caused tension among the patients waiting to be admitted and their families. It was only thanks to the swift intervention of the security guards and ward attendants that the brawl did not escalate further. Six of the security guards had to work hard to pull the perpetrators apart.

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