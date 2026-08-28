Malaga hospital security set up trap and catch thief suspected of targeting health complexes

Hospital Clínico security workers caught on 25 August a 44-year-old man from a Central European country, suspected to be the thief that has ... been targeting hospitals in Malaga.

The man was wandering through the wards on up to four floors, allegedly stealing various valuables.

He is an old acquaintance of Malaga's hospitals, as, according to sources, he has committed similar offences in other health centres.

On this occasion, however, the security guards had set up a trap, which ultimately led to his arrest by the National Police.

The surveillance operation

According to police sources, days before the arrest, the hospital staff had already detected the illegal activity. Witnesses had seen the suspect loitering around patients' rooms.

He had previously allegedly committed "petty thefts" and had even managed to steal a purse containing ten euros. However, he was allowed to go free precisely because the minor nature of this offence meant only a minimal criminal penalty.

On Tuesday this week, at around 2.45pm, the security team learnt of a man matching the description who was walking around the rooms in a suspicious manner, "as if he were on his way" to do something. A doctor came across him as he was leaving one of the rooms.

The security guards kept an eye on him as he moved through the sixth, fifth, fourth and third floors, not only by watching him directly but also by tracking him via the CCTV cameras. The idea was to ensure he did not pass through those floors again.

A short while later, another call reported that an elderly woman staying in another room had allegedly had her rucksack stolen. When they eventually found the rucksack, it no longer contained any documents or valuable items.

The staff, in consultation with the centre's management, decided to speak to the man as he was leaving. They stopped him in the lobby by the main entrance.

The security guards arrived there with the rucksack. They asked him which room he was in and whether he was a visitor or a relative of a patient, but he was unable to answer.

At first, he explained that the rucksack was his and that he'd left it behind, although the security guards already knew that he'd got rid of it by throwing it on the fourth floor. The suspect slung it over his shoulder to stick to his story. He also denied having been loitering around the rooms or entering them.

The security workers searched him and found the elderly woman's identification documents and other items, including money, necklaces, a watch and several packets of cigarettes. According to sources, after initially denying the allegations, the suspect admitted to the offences.

One of the woman's relatives confirmed that the rucksack was hers, after which the security guards notified the National Police. Everyone remained at the scene until the police arrived and arrested the man.

They also spoke to a doctor who had heard another patient screaming when he realised there was someone in his room. They showed him a photo of the detainee and the doctor confirmed that it was the same man.

The family of the patient concerned are going to file a complaint, while the police investigate the case.

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