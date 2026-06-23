Three-year-old girl drowns in Malaga swimming pool

The Valle del Guadalhorce hospital in the Malaga town of Cártama.

Irene Quirante 23/06/2026 a las 14:36h.

A three-year-old girl from the Malaga town of Cártama died after drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday, making this the second child drowning in the province in recent days.

The girl's family contacted the emergency services and requested urgent medical care. An ambulance took the child to the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital in critical condition shortly after 9pm.

According to sources, she was already in cardiac arrest upon arrival. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, the doctors were unable to save the child's life.

This is the second fatal drowning of a minor in the province in recent days. Last Wednesday, 17 June, a four-year-old boy British died after falling in the swimming pool of a rural home in Periana.

It happened early in the morning, at around 8.30am. Emergency medical personnel, the Local Police and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene. Despite their rapid response, they could only confirm the child's death.

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