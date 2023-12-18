Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image. SUR
This is when tickets will go on sale for Malaga's huge Three Kings parade

The route for the traditional parade around the city centre on the evening of 5 Janauary 2024 has also been announced

Rossel Aparicio

Monday, 18 December 2023, 17:31

The countdown is on to one of the most magical days of the year: the appearance of the Three Kings in Malaga city and now the local brotherhoods’ association (Agrupación de Cofradías) has announced that tickets will be on sale for the traditional parade from Wednesday 20 December.

As in previous years, tickets will be available for purchase on the association’s website: (https://ventanillavirtual.agrupaciondecofradias.com.

The areas where the seats will be located, and through which the huge parade will pass on the evening of Friday 5 January, are the Paseo del Parque, the Plaza de la Marina and the Alameda Principal.

Seats will cost from eight to 15 euros, depending on the row chosen, and the prices are first row, 15 euros; second row, 13 euros; third row, 11 euros; fourth row, eight euros.

The parade will begin its route at Malaga city hall and will continue along Avenida de Cervantes, Plaza del General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Nazareno del Paso, Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina and Cortina del Muelle.

At the end of the procession in Calle Cortina del Muelle, the Three Kings and their respective entourages will parade on foot along Calle Molina Lario, until they reach the Plaza de la Marina.

