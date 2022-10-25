Four people including a vet arrested for the theft of 400 goats and sheep Three are accused of carrying out the robbery from a Malaga farm during the owner’s absence and the fourth changed the animals’ ear tags to hide their true identity

Some of the animals have been recovered and returned to their owner. / policia nacional

Three men and a woman have been arrested in Malaga on suspicion of stealing 242 goats and 159 sheep and changing the ear tags which identify their owners. They are also accused of falsifying documentation and concealing a crime.

The National Police investigation began in January when the owner of a farm on the northern side of the city reported that somebody had broken in during the night while he was away and had stolen his animals.

The police began to look into other businesses of this type in the area, with the help of information from the Regional Agricultural Office in Malaga.

Finally they were able to identify and detain the four people believed to have been involved, all of whom are local. One is a vet, who was responsible for changing the animals’ ear tag to prevent people realising they had been stolen. Some of the goats and sheep have been recovered and returned to their rightful owner.