112 incident
Man in Malaga's Teatinos district threatens two people with gun during brawl
The suspect took the gun from a van and chased the young people for a few metres before fleeing along Avenida Jorge Luis Borges
A new incident involving a firearm in the city of Malaga caused tension in the Teatinos district on Thursday afternoon, when a man threatened two ... young people with a gun. Fortunately, this time the suspect did not pull the trigger.
The incident happened on Calle Arturo Toscanini at around 5.40pm, when witnesses reported a brawl between three people, one of whom was carrying a firearm. The callers told the emergency services that there had been no gunshots at the moment.
According to the account of a local who witnessed the scene from his home, the argument began with shouting and shoving next to a white van, in an area near schools, homes and shops. "At first I didn't know what was going on. I even thought they were friends," he said.
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As the video that captured the scene shows, two young men began shoving the third man, who was shirtless, until he flew into a rage.
The suspect made a move as if to grab an object from inside the van and ran towards the two young men in a threatening manner, before heading straight for the vehicle's boot, which was open. He took out a briefcase and placed it on the ground to open it. "Now you’ll find out," the witness recalled him saying.
Meanwhile, one of the young men picked up a stone and raised it, making a move as if to throw it at him. Barely a few seconds later, the shirtless man pulled out a gun and aimed it at the young people as he ran towards them.
The suspect ran several metres, coming to a halt just a few steps from the pavement. The other two people managed to get away in time. Nobody was injured.