Tension at Malaga hospital A&E after two patients fight following alleged stabbing outside

Tension broke out at the emergency department of Malaga's Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria on Wednesday afternoon when two patients who had ... allegedly been involved in a stabbing outside the hospital encountered each other in the A&E waiting area and started fighting.

According to healthcare sources, one of the men had allegedly stabbed the other outside the hospital. The injuries were superficial, but the two later came face to face while waiting to be treated, triggering a fight in which they exchanged punches.

The incident, which happened shortly after 4.30pm, caused considerable alarm among patients, relatives and healthcare staff in the emergency department. Hospital security guards and orderlies intervened quickly to separate the two men and prevent the situation from escalating.

According to the sources, a member of staff alerted security after seeing the two patients assaulting each other in the waiting room. Six security guards rushed to the scene and had to physically separate them, with several hospital orderlies also helping to restore order.

Once the men had been separated, security guards remained with them for some time to prevent a further confrontation. They kept them apart because of concerns that they might resume the fight.

The man who said he had been attacked told security guards that the other patient had stabbed him outside the hospital. The exact location of the alleged stabbing could not be established from the information available.

Security guards then asked the alleged attacker for his account of what had happened. According to the sources, he confirmed the other man's version of events. Police were subsequently called and the alleged attacker was handcuffed pending the arrival of officers.

He also had some superficial injuries and had gone to the Clínico's emergency department to have them treated.

Arrest

The two men remained in separate parts of the hospital until the National Police arrived.

Police officers questioned the alleged attacker and the man who said he had been stabbed before arresting the former and taking him to the station.

Security staff also accompanied the alleged victim to his car after he told them that friends and relatives of the other man were waiting nearby. They did so, according to the sources, to prevent any further trouble.

Other interventions

The Clínico's security team has dealt with several incidents over the past month. Just two weeks ago, guards detained a 44-year-old Hungarian man who allegedly targeted patients at hospitals in Malaga, reportedly searching as many as four floors of the hospital and stealing chains, watches, wallets and tobacco from rooms occupied by elderly or unaccompanied patients.

Last week, security staff also restrained a man who was acting suspiciously while loitering around the hospital pharmacy and was allegedly attempting to steal medicines.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub