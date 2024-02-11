SUR competition returns to find the best photograph of Malaga

Cristina Pinto SUR Sunday, 11 February 2024, 08:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

Photography enthusiasts will gather again for the fourteenth running of SUR's Maratón Fotográfico Fernando González photography competition on Saturday 17 February.

A number of tests will be staged on the streets of Malaga city as photographers battle it out to take the best shot according to the competition's guidelines. The winning photo will win a flight for two to any destination with Turkish Airlines, one of the partners in the competition.

Registration to keen snappers is now available for five euros, although subscribers to SUR can enjoy a discount of four euros by entering the code: GONZALEZ24.

Once registered, and several days before the competition, organisers will send an email with information on the time and place of the start of the event, as well as instructions on how to upload the images, which must be submitted before 7pm on Tuesday 20 February.

The name of this competition pays homage to Fernando González (Fefe), SUR graphic editor and photographer, who died in 2018.

The event is organised by SUR and sponsored by Metro Malaga with the collaboration of Avanza, Famadesa and Turkish Airlines. All the required information and rules of the competition can be found at this link.