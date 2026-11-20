Malaga’s premier shopping street has once again secured its place among Spain’s most expensive retail thoroughfares, with prime rents on Calle Marqués de ... Larios climbing by five per cent year-on-year.

According to the 36th edition of Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across the World report and accompanying regional data, maximum rents on Calle Larios rose from €220 per square metre per month in the third quarter of 2025 to €230 - equivalent to €2,760 per square metre annually.

The study notes that the health and beauty sector accounted for 100 per cent of newly leased floor space on Calle Larios between January and September this year. By the end of the third quarter, the street recorded zero vacant units among the prime properties analysed in the city.

Overall, Malaga city accounts for 10 per cent of prime high-street retail stock across the eight major Spanish regional cities analysed outside Madrid and Barcelona.

Nationally, Spain’s ranking is topped by Barcelona’s Passeig de Gràcia alongside Madrid’s Calle Serrano and Gran Vía. Ahead of Calle Marqués de Larios in the national table are Barcelona’s Portal de l’Àngel and Madrid’s Calle José Ortega y Gasset and Calle Preciados.

New York’s Fifth Avenue reclaims global crown

On the global stage, Upper Fifth Avenue in New York - specifically the stretch between 49th and 60th Streets - has reclaimed its title as the world’s most expensive shopping street, climbing from third place in 2025 to regain a crown it last held in 2023. Rents there reached €24,998 per square metre per year (€2,083/m²/month) following a 35 per cent surge in local currency.

London’s New Bond Street moved into second place globally at €20,642 per square metre annually (€1,720/m²/month), followed in third by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone at €20,004 per square metre a year (€1,667/m²/month).