We now know who will be in charge of switching on the Christmas lights in the centre of Malaga this year. The city council announced ... on Monday that the chosen guest will be a very popular figure, the veteran television journalist Matías Prats. He will press the button to switch on the lights on 27 November in Calle Larios, at a ceremony starting at 6.30pm. Following the switch-on and the first showing of the sound and light show, as in previous years, a concert will be held at the foot of the statue of the Marquis of Larios, featuring a performance by El Kanka.

Before the switch-on ceremony, guests can enjoy entertainment provided by DJ El Pulpo, and once the button has been pressed, the light show on Calle Larios, ‘Natividad de Luz’, will begin, featuring daily sound and light displays at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10pm until 5 January (except on 24 and 31 December and 5 January, when the lights will be on without music).

It is worth recalling Matías Prats’s connection with the city, as the veteran broadcaster was awarded the city of Malaga journalism prize in 2016 in the Lifetime Achievement category, following a nomination by the Malaga Press Association. Furthermore, to mark the centenary of radio in Malaga, organised by the Academia Malagueña de Ciencias last October, he received an award dedicated to his parents, Emilia Luque Montejano and Matías Prats Cañete, both journalists who met whilst working together at a radio station in Malaga.

The journalist takes over from the cast of the show Imagine, created by Domingo Merlín and Antonio Banderas, who were responsible for switching on the Christmas lights in 2025.

Matías Prats Luque, born in Madrid in 1950 and a graduate in Law and Journalism, made his radio debut at the age of 18 and, in April 1975, joined Televisión Española, where he remained for 23 years presenting various editions of Telediario and sports programmes such as Estudio Estadio and Fútbol de Primera, as well as covering nine Olympic Games and six FIFA World Cups. In 1998, he joined Antena 3 Televisión, where he continues to present Noticias Fin de Semana alongside Mónica Carrillo.