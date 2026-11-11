Malaga hosts few cars and people on its central streets in the morning of the general strike

The flâneur is an urban wanderer who strolls through the city unhurriedly and without a fixed destination, with the sole purpose of observing their surroundings, ... the architecture and the passersby. This is only partly true in the case of the chronicler, who seeks to capture a first impression, both literally and figuratively, of how Malaga functions on the day of the general strike.

Calle Cristo de la Epidemia is a good reflection of everyday Malaga, with business running as usual. It is a vital route for EMT buses. Routes such as the 1, C1 and C2 carry over five million passengers a year.

The 'minimum service' sign on the windscreen precedes the buses. They run at almost their usual frequency, though they're emptier than usual. It is clear that there are few people on the streets and little traffic.

Some schools in the area also seem emptier, while development work in the Jardín de los Monos continues as if nothing has happened. A contractor working for Emasa is carrying out work on the pipework network near the Santuario de la Victoria.

No traffic

Calle Victoria is now free of cars, but the shops are raising their shutters as they do every day. Through the large windows of the Brö hotel, one sees tourists quietly having breakfast. The luggage trolleys on the street aren't on strike. Nor is luck: at least three Once vendors are setting up their stalls along the route, which takes us to the Sur headquarters on Sebastián Souvirón.

The sound of hammering from the maintenance crews provides the soundtrack on Calle Santa Lucía and Calle Martínez. The hustle and bustle continues as the Christmas lights are put up. A Limasa worker sweeps Calle Granada while the daily chaos of loading and unloading continues. Lorries and vans line the streets near the Cathedral, Plaza del Siglo, Uncibay and Martínez.

The city centre is plastered with strike posters. "Get out of our neighbourhoods," reads a red, poorly drawn graffiti message on the gates of a tourist flat complex. Some premises in the city centre remain barricaded following the scare the threat of violent acts caused on Halloween.

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