Pickets and police charges mark opening hours of 11 November general strike in Malaga

The nationwide general strike over housing, wages, and public services commenced in Malaga at midnight on Wednesday, marked by extensive picket lines, forced commercial closures, ... and riot police charges at key transport hubs.

Organised jointly by housing activists and major trade unions, including CCOO and UGT, operations began with a mass assembly of 250 activists in Plaza de la Constitución - the focal point of recent housing protests following the eviction of local resident Maricarmen Abascal. Pickets marched through the historic centre, chanting slogans against property speculation and encouraging late-night hospitality venues to close.

While most interactions remained peaceful, tensions flared near Calle Mártires when an unidentified substance was thrown into the eyes of several picketers from inside a nightspot, requiring medical treatment and prompting legal complaints.

By 4am, picket lines converged at the Mercamalaga wholesale market, where union leaders from CCOO and UGT briefed arriving lorry drivers on strike objectives, including wage increases, working-hour reductions, and affordable housing safeguards.

The most severe clashes occurred shortly after at the headquarters of the Empresa Malagueña de Transportes (EMT) bus company. Around 200 protesters, accompanied by political figures including Toni Valero of Frente Amplio and Nico Sguiglia of Podemos, blocked the main gates to prevent early-morning buses from departing.

National Police units equipped with riot gear charged the crowds, using batons to clear a corridor and enable minimum-service vehicles to exit the depot.

Morning strike actions are set to focus on the city's western district, departing from the Huelin/Princesa metro station at 7am, before joining a student and teacher walkout outside the Andalusian Regional Government's Education Delegation at midday.