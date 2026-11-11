Malaga city strike: most cafés remain open and markets operate at half capacity

Malaga city woke up to a rainy Wednesday, operating at half-capacity due to the general strike. Cafés have generally opened their doors, although ... the picture at the municipal markets is mixed, with more than half the stalls closed.

Early in the morning, most of the bars and cafés opened their doors, albeit to a significantly lower customer count.

Casa Aranda, one of the few places in the city centre to have closed for the strike. (Migue Fernández)

The municipal markets are open at reduced capacity. The Atarazanas market, for example, opened with more than half of its stalls closed. Many of those that did open said they'd had problems getting supplies from Mercamálaga early on Wednesday and had therefore decided not to open.

Those who have opened are also feeling the pinch due to a lack of customers. From his fishmonger's stall, Antonio admitted that between the strike and the rain, they are expecting very few visitors. However, he was hopeful that tourists would be encouraged to come a little later on. "We'll do what we can."

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