General strike in Malaga: breakdown of essential services across schools, hospitals, Metro and buses

This Wednesday, 11 November, the general strike is the main event on the calendar – rain and wind permitting – and the day of protest called across ... Spain may disrupt the normal running of businesses and public services, as well as transport.

The protest, organised by the trade unions, aims to highlight the lack of solutions to the housing crisis and the rising cost of living. How might this affect the province? Here is a breakdown of what is expected:

Educational establishments

All public schools in Andalucía will open their doors this Wednesday. No suspension of lessons has been ordered, so it is a school day and schools are guaranteed to open, barring circumstances beyond our control.

However, this does not mean that operations will run as usual; this will depend on the level of participation in the strike amongst teaching staff. The Regional Ministry of Education has published the resolution of 4 November, which guarantees the maintenance of the public service provided by teaching staff at public non-university educational establishments.

In this resolution, the Andalusian Government naturally recognises the legitimate right of civil servants to exercise their right to strike as a means of exerting pressure in defence of their own interests, but also acknowledges the need to ensure the functioning of essential community services, such as schools.

To this end, minimum services are established which depend on the size of the school. In all state primary and secondary schools, the presence of a member of the management team will be compulsory, according to the resolution provided to this newspaper by the Regional Education Authority.

Morning club, canteen or after-school activities

Although schools are guaranteed to remain open, many families are wondering whether supplementary services such as early-morning care, school meals, school transport or after-school activities will run as normal, as these are services that do not depend on teachers.

In the case of Andalucía, many of these services are managed through the Andalusian Public Education Agency (APAE) – though not all, as, for example, after-school activities may be run by clubs or the parents’ association (AMPA) itself. In this case, the regional government must also issue a decree setting out minimum services to be provided by staff employed by the APAE; this resolution is yet to be published.

In any event, the Resolution guaranteeing the operation of essential public services for the community during the general strike, published by the Regional Ministry of the Presidency of the Regional Government of Andalusia, makes reference to school canteens. ‘Canteen and catering services will be maintained to ensure pupils are properly catered for, never exceeding 33 per cent of the usual number, unless that percentage is less than one.’

Health centres and hospitals

Services at health centres with Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) operating during the same hours will be covered by this service, as is the case on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. In all other centres and surgeries without a SUAP or with different opening hours, the minimum service will consist of one doctor dedicated exclusively to emergency care during the centre’s usual opening hours.

Satellite clinics will not provide essential services and will operate as they do at weekends and on public holidays; patients should therefore go to their designated health centre or SUAP.

Hospitals will maintain 100 per cent of their usual Sunday or public holiday services. In addition, 100 per cent of diagnostic tests and urgent procedures will be guaranteed, as well as the treatment of patients undergoing procedures that cannot be interrupted.

Furthermore, care will be provided for patients who are already undergoing a course of treatment involving ovarian puncture to retrieve oocytes.

With regard to hospital admissions, treatment must be guaranteed for inpatients suffering from conditions requiring immediate care, without disrupting the continuity of care, and without exceeding 50 per cent of the staff complement on a working day from 8.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Hospital A&E departments will be staffed by the usual team of doctors at weekends and on public holidays. In addition, staffing levels may be increased by up to 50 per cent of the usual number of doctors at weekends or on public holidays. Find out all the details here .

EMT and Metro Málaga

The Municipal Transport Company and Metro Málaga have announced the minimum services scheduled for this Wednesday due to the general strike. In the case of the Metro, the company has stated that minimum services will be 60 per cent, meaning that train frequencies will be affected. They recommend planning journeys in advance for today.

As regards the buses operated by the Empresa Malagueña de Transportes (EMT), the City Council has given assurances that “transport services will be guaranteed from the early hours of Wednesday” and that the minimum service levels will be 60 per cent, as set by the Regional Government of Andalucía.

Emergencies and Infoca

The Official Gazette of the Regional Government of Andalusia has published a resolution setting out the minimum services for the general strike due to take place on 11 November. Emergency services are included amongst those regulated, meaning that the 112 Andalucía service must have, in its regional control centres in Seville and Malaga, one coordinator, one liaison officer and 80 per cent of the dispatchers normally scheduled per control centre and shift. In the eight provincial control centres, one coordinator and 50 per cent of the dispatchers must be on duty.

The availability of the Infoca forest fire-fighting unit is also regulated to deal with any emergencies that may arise.

Day centres and occupational centres

Meanwhile, states that in day centres and occupational day centres, 50 per cent of the workforce is allocated, comprising the professional profiles necessary to ensure care for service users, as well as the minimum essential staff required for their transport to these centres.

The resolution also sets out the minimum services for the Andalusian Telecare Service, drug addiction support services and, specifically, in care centres and services providing 24-hour direct care to older people, people with disabilities and children, minimum service levels equivalent to those on Sundays and public holidays are established.