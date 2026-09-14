Spanish and Irish business professionals get together for launch of new network in Malaga

SUR in English 14/09/2026 a las 17:59h.

The Spanish Irish Business Network (SIBN) launched its new Malaga chapter at an event at one of the city's rooftop terraces on Saturday.

The official launch was attended by some 85 people from the Irish and Spanish communities in Malaga and the Costa del Sol, among them business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals.

Guests included the Irish ambassador to Spain, Brian Glynn, who was in Malaga for the opening of the new consulate-general for Ireland in the city the previous day.

Glynn spoke about the Irish embassy in Spain and how it and its agencies support Irish businesses in the country. He stressed the connections between Spain and Ireland, pointing out that there were more than three million Irish visits to Spain in 2025.

Also present was the new consul general of Ireland in Malaga, Marylee Wall, who spoke about the opening of the consulate office and the consular services and assistance she and her staff will be providing in Andalucía and other regions.

Wall said she was delighted that the Spanish Irish Business Network is launching in Malaga.

Host for the evening was Suzanne Lucey, who welcomed guests and offered an introduction to the Spanish Irish Business Network and how it brings together Irish and Spanish business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals to "connect, collaborate and create new opportunities between Ireland and Spain".

President of the SIBN in Spain Brendan Rowan explained how the SIBN started 15 years ago in Madrid. He said they were "delighted that it is finally branching out and launching in Malaga and Barcelona this month".