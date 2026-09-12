Ireland opens new consulate general for southern Spain in Malaga

Rachel Haynes 12/09/2026 a las 11:46h.

The links between the south of Spain and Ireland became even tighter on Friday with the launch of the new Irish consulate-general in Malaga held at the Mimma music museum.

At an event with a soundtrack of traditional Irish music, the ambassador of Ireland in Spain, Brian Glynn, and the consul-general, Marylee Wall, welcomed the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre; the government representative in Malaga, Javier Salas; and the vice-president of the Diputación provincial authority, Kika Caracuel; as well as members of the Malaga consular corps and the security forces, among other local authorities and guests.

The "strong and enduring friendship" between Ireland and Spain was highlighted in the video-recorded message from the Irish minister for foreign affairs and trade, Helen McEntee. She spoke of the "deep connections" between the two countries and expressed a desire to "strengthen ties" thanks to this new consulate.

The Irish ambassador to Spain, Brian Glynn, explained that the decision to open a consulate-general in Malaga was "a tangible expression this historical and privileged relationship".

Brian Glynn, Marylee Wall and Francisco de la Torre.. (Migue Fernández)

"It is also a response to the growing and premanent presence of Irish citizens in Andalucía and especially on the Costa del Sol," he added. "Every year hundreds of thousands of Irish people visit the region. Many have decided to acquire a second home, others spend the winter months enjoying what they don't have in Ireland: the climate and the Andalusian hospitality. A growing number have made this their permanent home, contributing actively to the economic, social and cultural life in the province and the region," said the ambassador.

The new consul Marylee Wall expressed this importance of Spain to the Irish with a figure: this country received more than three million visits from Ireland in 2025, quite significant considering the country's total population is only around five and a half million.

"Thanks to the local Irish community, there are a lot of friends of Ireland in Malaga," said Wall, stressing the many opportunities the consulate-general will provide to create new links and offer support.

Government representative in Malaga Javier Salas spoke of how historically the Irish have left their mark on Malaga, the Venta Galwey in the Montes de Málaga and La Concepción botanical gardens, via the Livermore family, being examples of that legacy.

A traditional Irish music group provided the soundtrack. (Migue Fernández)

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the vice-president of the Diputación, Kika Caracuel, also stressed the close relations between the Costa del Sol and Ireland

Another of the roles of the new consulate-general is to promote Irish culture, "starting this very evening", said the ambassador. Traditional Irish music was provided before, during and after the inauguration by a Costa del Sol-based Irish music group formed by musicians of Irish, Spanish and other nationalities. They performed both the Irish and Spanish national anthems as well as music that had all those present tapping their feet and clapping their hands.