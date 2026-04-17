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Visualisation of the project for the construction of 18 luxury homes in Malaga's Pedregalejo district. SUR
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Seville company to build 18 luxury homes in Malaga's Pedregalejo district

The urban planning department has authorised the project that also includes ten subsidised housing units

Jesús Hinojosa

Malaga

Friday, 17 April 2026, 14:33

Malaga city council has authorised Seville-based company Grupo Abu to build 18 luxury homes in the Pedregalejo district.

The development is located in the upper part of the district, next to the Esclavas del Sagrado Corazón primary school. The project also includes the creation of ten subsidised housing units that Grupo Abu will transfer to the city council.

The project covers an area of 9,523 square metres and also includes the creation of 2,164 square metres of open space and 62 parking spaces. The homes, for which Grupo Abu has not announced prices yet, will have a maximum height of one floor plus a ground floor. The developer plans to put them up for sale by the summer.

"They will be located in one of the best areas of Malaga, high up and in an iconic location - next to one of the most sought-after and prestigious schools in the city," Grupo Abu has stated. The project, designed by the L35 company, includes the construction of a road connecting Hacienda Paredes and Calle Juan Valera.

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surinenglish Seville company to build 18 luxury homes in Malaga's Pedregalejo district

Seville company to build 18 luxury homes in Malaga&#039;s Pedregalejo district