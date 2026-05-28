Renovated Málaga Nostrum retail park to create 340 jobs with upcoming openings, including Costco and Mercadona

Isabel Méndez Malaga 28/05/2026 a las 08:07h.

Retail park Málaga Nostrum has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan, which will create approximately 340 jobs. The project costs around 62 million euros.

Málaga Nostrum faces "strategic milestones that will mark a turning point in its consolidation as a leisure and retail hub".

Among these milestones is the opening of a new 9,000-square-metre retail and leisure area, which will house the MK2 premium cinema. Opening to the public on 5 June, the cinema will feature eleven screens, some of which will participate in the upcoming Fiesta del Cine.

Plans also include a Mercadona supermarket, the Sould Park family leisure centre, which will include a sports bar, a 100 Montaditos restaurant, a VIPS restaurant, a petrol station and a Costco hypermaket.

The Costco, however, will not open until 2027.

The Málaga Factory shopping centre, also located within Málaga Nostrum, has recently revamped much of its offerings with the opening of restaurants like Des Montados and Taco Bell, as well as fashion and retail brands such as Jack & Jones and Last Price Outlet. In addition, it houses the first and only low-cost shop Action in Malaga.

This is in addition to the expansion of established retailers like Parfois, which has tripled its floor space, and the renovation of Timbos, Harper & Neyer and Juguetilandia.