Malaga's 2026 cinema festival: when and where to buy tickets

Isabel Méndez 27/05/2026 a las 13:37h.

Fiesta del Cine is back in Spain, from Monday, 8 June, to Thursday, 11 June.

During those four days, cinema enthusiasts can enjoy all the films for the special price of 3.50 euros per screening. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, 3 June. They can be purchased on cinema websites and at the box office.

More than 320 cinemas are participating this year.

The following cinemas in Malaga province are joining the programme:

Malaga

MK2 Cinesur Málaga Nostrum (14 screens)

UCC Multicines Rosaleda (eleven screens)

Yelmo Plaza Mayor Cinema (14 screens)

Yelmo Vialia Cinema (13 screens)

Antequera

Verónica Cinemas (seven screens)

Coín

Pixel Cinema (seven screens)

Fuengirola

MK2 Cinesur Miramar (12 screens)

Alfil Multiplex Cinemas (eight screens)

Marbella

Kinepolis La Cañada (eight screens)

Red Dog Banus (seven screens)

Rincón de la Victoria

Yelmo Rincón de la Victoria Cinema (ten screens)

Vélez-Málaga

Mk2 Cinesur El Ingenio (nine screens)

This year's cinema festival once again features a promotional video produced by Escuela Superior de Cine y Audiovisuales de Cataluña (Escac). This year's ad pays homage the musical genre.