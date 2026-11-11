Rain fails to dampen spirit of demonstration held in Malaga to mark Spain's general strike

Cristina Vallejo 11/11/2026 Actualizado a las 20:10h.

The protest march planned for the evening of general strike day in Malaga this Wednesday went ahead as planned, despite the rain.

Waterproofs and umbrellas filled the streets as protesters lined up behind the giant banner that reminded them of the reasons for the general strike all over Spain. "For housing, salaries and public services."

The march set off from the Glorieta del General Torrijos, the roundabout at the end of Paseo del Parque, and headed for the Puente de las Américas, however the protest ended up finishing at El Corte Inglés due to the heavy rain.

The protesters' reasons for taking part in the march were clear; people are tired of not being able to afford to rent a home on a normal salary.

Carmen Arcas, spokesperson for the strike committee, gave a very positive assessment of how the demonstration went.

“With the rain, it could have fizzled out, but people are fed up - they can’t afford the rent,” she said, noting that the protest is the culmination of a day of strike action that has also been very successful, according to figures from Comisiones Obreras and UGT, which put participation at over 60 per cent.

Fernando is 30 years old, works in the civil service, earns 30 per cent more than the average wage, and could afford a rent of a thousand euros. But he’s had to move back in with his parents because he knows that otherwise he won’t be able to save up to buy his own home.

“Let’s hope prices stabilise like this and don’t go up any further, because otherwise I’ll have to live with my parents for many years to come. And I know I’m privileged. What will happen to those who earn little more than the national minimum wage?”

Curro Machuca, spokesperson for the Sindicato de Inquilinas (Tenants’ Union), describes the turnout at the demonstration as "massive", given the relentless rain which has prevented people from carrying banners but has created a sea of multicoloured umbrellas.

He gives the day a very positive assessment: "The success of the picket lines and the level of participation in the strike reflect the anger on the streets over the housing crisis."

He also notes that there might have been more people if residents from the villages had been more inclined to come out had the weather been different. He also highlighted the support from local businesses that joined the strike, which he says “highlights a divide” between businesses catering for local residents and those catering for tourists.

At El Corte Inglés where the march came to an end due to the weather, the organisers' statement was read out. Protesters, unwilling to leave the streets, danced to the music that accompanied the march.

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