Malaga court orders pre-trial detention without bail for fairground worker arrested in connection with stabbing

19/08/2026 a las 12:09h.

A Malaga court has ordered the pre-trial detention without bail of the 30-year-old fairground worker arrested on Monday in relation to the stabbing of a 24-year-old man ... . He is charged with attempted murder.

During his court appearance, the detainee invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, 17 August, in the amusement park area of Cortijo de Torres.

For reasons that remain under police investigation, though which point to the possibility of a crime of passion, the detainee stabbed the victim in the chest and then left the scene with the weapon still in his hand.

The suspect ran a cocktail bar in Cortijo de Torres with his partner. According to initial investigations, the man believed that the victim was flirting with her.

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