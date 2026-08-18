Malaga fair worker arrested for stabbing phoned victim's mother prior to incident: 'I'm going to kill your son'

The investigation into the stabbing of a 24-year-old man at the Malaga fair on Monday points to a possible crime of passion.

The ... National Police have already arrested the alleged perpetrator, 30, who works at the fair, running a cocktail stall with his partner. The girlfriend, it appears, was the object of jealousy, which reportedly led to the incident.

In the meantime, the victim was admitted to Hospital Regional in a critical condition, but his family are confident he will recover from his injuries.

The three knew each other beforehand. The victim and the attacker had had a serious altercation a few hours before the stabbing. The suspect even called the young man's mother and told her he was going to kill her son.

The tension between them became so intense that the victim's brothers got into a car and travelled from their village in the Guadalhorce Valley to Malaga city to help him and stop the attack. On the way, they discovered that their brother had already been stabbed.

The attack took place in the amusement park area of the fair at around 4.15am. The perpetrator stabbed the young man in the chest with a large knife he had at the cocktail stall and walked away with the weapon.

The victim lost a lot of blood and the emergency services had to stabilise him before transferring him to the hospital.

Although sources initially suggested that the young man worked at the fairground rides, others have confirmed that he and his family work in the construction industry.

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