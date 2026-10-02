Malaga National Police's actions at Plaza de la Constitución protest camp trigger political and policing row

A political and trade union storm has erupted following the National Police's actions at the anti-evictions protest camp in Malaga's Plaza de la Constitución ... . The first to open the debate was the local ruling party PP, through economy and finance councillor Carlos Conde.

Conde made some serious allegations on Thursday: "There were moments of tension among the demonstrators, as videos on social media show. The National Police did not intervene because, apparently, they have been ordered by their superiors not to do so, just as is happening in Madrid."

"We are asking directly whether the government and, on its behalf, the Malaga representative have ordered the National Police to intervene during tense moments at the camp in Plaza de la Constitución. We demand an urgent clarification," Conde stated.

Prompt response

Hours later, the government representative, Javier Salas, responded, denying that they had issued any directives to prevent the police from taking action at protests linked to the housing crisis. Salas defended the National Police force and its actions.

According to him, the PP's insinuations "cast a very poor light, firstly on the PP for making them, and secondly on the National Police and their professionalism". Salas outlined the respective areas of responsibility for each police force, pointing out that "the occupation of public roads falls within the remit of the Local Police", while the "National Police are responsible for matters of public order and safety".

Salas stated that "relations between the National Police and the Local Police are excellent" and that "should any public order issue arise, the National Police will be there".

Salas settled the dispute by reaffirming that "the National Police are trained and possess the utmost professionalism to carry out their duties", concluding that "wherever they are required to do so, they will carry them out, just as the Local Police do".

A statement from the National Police

Sources at the provincial police headquarters told SUR that "there was no instruction or order of any kind" and that the decision was simply not to break up the camp so as not to create public disorder.

To put it another way: it was not going to be the National Police who added fuel to the fire.

A statement from the Local Police

There was also deep unease within the Local Police on Thursday. According to internal accounts, they were forced to withdraw after being deprived of support from the National Police.

The Local Police had received directives from security councillor Avelino Barrionuevo, who told them to prevent the setting up of a camp at all costs.

According to sources, when the first tents were being pitched, the Local Police took action to remove them. The National Police, who were mobilised to ensure the security of the operation, allegedly "remained on the sidelines without intervening".

The Local Police said that the National Police's order "was not to take action".

"This left the Local Police in a position of legal and operational vulnerability, as they lacked both the command and the backing of state units to act on their own initiative in matters of public order. Faced with the National Police's refusal to intervene, they had to withdraw and leave the square," they said.

Criticism from the police trade union

The CEP (Spanish police trade union) submitted a written request to the government office on Thursday, asking for an explicit statement regarding the camp. The union expressed its concern at the growing number of tents.

The trade union warned that the lack of a clear decision on the part of the government conveys to the public a false impression of police inaction. "We respect the Constitution and the right to protest. However, we consider it essential to verify whether the current duration and scale of the protest camp comply with the terms set out in the initial notice," the union stated.

It also urged the government to provide the police with clear instructions and the necessary legal and operational support.

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