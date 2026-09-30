Malaga protesters camping in Plaza de la Constitución decide to stay after government approves two housing decrees

The protesters camping in Malaga's Plaza de la Constitución decided on Tuesday evening to stay one more night. "This square is ours, this city is ... ours and we're not going anywhere," they declared.

Spurred on by Maricarmen's case in Madrid and in parallel with the protests taking place across the country, the demonstrators decided to extend their stay in the square "for as long as necessary".

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, over 100 people urged the residents of Malaga to take part in a large demonstration this coming Saturday, 3 October.

Members of various organisations, including the Malaga Sindicato de Inquilinas tenants' union, occupied the area at the end of the demonstration on Monday night, which called for the right to decent housing and an immediate halt to evictions.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, they held various workshops and organised an 'Acampada Fest' featuring a range of musical performances. By the end of Tuesday, Plaza de la Constitución housed around 20 tents.

It is not yet known how long the protest will continue, although many people have suggested that it will go on at least until Saturday. For now, the only certain thing is that they are going to hold another meeting at 7.30pm this Wednesday to decide what to do next.

"When we take to the streets, we are capable of bringing everything to a standstill," they said.

Tenants' union spokesperson Carmela Olmedo stated that this protest is "an outcry from the people saying 'enough is enough'."

"Enough of the plundering of our lives, enough of being driven out of our neighbourhoods, enough of rent-seeking and speculation being the main problem in our lives," Olmedo said.

They are calling for open-ended tenancies and an immediate reduction in rents. (Salvador Salas)

The protesters' three main objectives are: "minimum agreements" to ensure that there are no further evictions, open-ended tenancies and an immediate reduction in rent prices, in line with a series of criteria such as the minimum wage.

According to those camping in Malaga, there were a lot of people in the square on Monday evening, but the police "cordoned off the square" and "wouldn't let people in".

The protesters also said they felt blackmailed and threatened. "Obviously, if there were or were to be any eviction, immediately afterwards there would be three times as many of us in the street, because what's happening is out of control and doesn't depend on what the current government decides."

The platform has requested a meeting with the mayor, with the demand "that he resolve these cases to demonstrate that he is committed to respecting people's lives, dignity and the right to housing".

"Light the flame of hope"

In the wake of the protest, deputy spokesperson for Con Málaga Toni Morillas described both Monday's demonstration and the subsequent camp in Plaza de la Constitución as "historic".

"What happened in the city of Malaga marks a turning point and has sparked a glimmer of hope," she said. She also pointed out that "there is a new consensus in the city of Malaga, namely that Mr De la Torre [the mayor] is the leading representative of property speculators and bears ultimate responsibility for the fact that thousands of residents are having their right to housing violated".

Antonio Sevilla, the provincial chairman of Vox, also addressed the housing issue, stating that he understands the "outrage and frustration" thousands of people in Malaga who face serious difficulties in buying or renting a home in their own city feel.

Sevilla stated that high prices have made access to housing one of the main problems for many households.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city