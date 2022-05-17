Police arrest driver after fatal hit-and-run attack outside a Malaga disco Witnesses said the victim was dragged 30 metres along the road after being hit by the vehicle. Three other people were also injured

Police in Malaga have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident outside the Akari disco early on Sunday morning, in which a car drove into a group of people, killing one and injuring another three. They believe he was the driver of the vehicle, and have charged him on one count of murder and two of attempted murder.

Another man of the same age, who police say was the passenger in the car at the time, has also been arrested for covering-up for his companion.

According to the police, the incident had been deliberate. Witnesses have said they saw the car mount the pavement and drive at high speed towards the group outside the disco after a fight had taken place. Sources at the National Police say the driver then slowed down to target the victim, and then accelerated. The man was dragged 30 metres along the road by the vehicle after being hit.