Police arrest man in connection with violent death on Malaga seafront The 37-year-old was detained in the city centre a few hours after the crime, but the victim has not yet been identified

The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old they believe responsible for killing a homeless man on the seafront at La Malagueta at the weekend, but say their investigation remains open. He was detained a few hours after the crime took place, in the city centre.

The identity of the victim is still not known, only that he is of foreign origin, about 40 years old, and often slept rough in this part of the city.

His body was found early on Saturday morning, when the 112 Emergency Service received several calls to say a man was lying on the ground in a pool of blood near the public lavatories. His face was destroyed, presumably after being severely beaten with a stone or rock.

An autopsy is due to be carried out today, Monday.