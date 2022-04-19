Plans revealed for a new retail park on the site of the old Salyt brick works in Malaga The council has approved the first step which will allow the use of the land beside Avenida del Valle Inclán to be changed under the Urban Plan, as long as the Junta de Andalucía gives its authorisation

The project to demolish the old Salyt brick factory, which has been closed for over a decade, and build a retail park on the site has taken a step forward. Malaga council's Land Regulation committee has approved a move to transform the site in Carlinda, next to Avenida de Valle Inclán, paving the way for the use of the land to be changed under the Urban Plan from industrial to commercial, as long as the Junta de Andalucía gives its approval.

The plan, which will cost 40 million euros and generate 400 jobs, is for the retail park to include a large single-storey DIY store in a building nearly 10,000 square metres in size, and three other buildings for different commercial uses such as restaurants, supermarket, a gymnasium and leisure areas. At first the developers had suggested including a five-floor hotel, but in the end they decided against the idea. There will also be 918 parking spaces in total, some of them underground.

The plans include a landscaped area of 7,334 metres which will form a type of green belt north of the shopping centre, with paths and ramps to Carlinda and Granja Suárez. New accesses and roundabouts will be built from Avenida de Valle Inclán for traffic coming from the city centre and from the Carlos Haya false tunnel.

Opposition

Although the councillor for Land Regulation, Raúl López, says this is “great news for the city” because it will regenerate a site which has been abandoned, opposition parties are not in favour because they believe its industrial past should be safeguarded and they are concerned about the impact on traffic flow in the area. Some have suggested that instead of a retail park, the site should have more green zones and sports facilities, including an indoor swimming pool.