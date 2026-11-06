Malaga's renovated Pascual hospital welcomes first patients next Monday

Regional minister of health Antonio Sanz announced on 3 September that the first phase of Malaga's Doctor Pascual hospital, which has been under ... construction since 13 February, would open to the public in the second half of November.

Ahead of this deadline, the facility is receiving its first patients on Monday, 9 November.

Work on the second phase, which began on 10 August, will finish in the first quarter of 2027, that is to say, sometime before next Easter. No date has yet been set for its launch.

The regional ministry of health has invested a total of 6.5 million euros in this project and 259 people will work at the centre. The first phase involved fitting out the ground floor to house the UCA (continuity of care unit), with 16 day-care treatment stations for chronic and multi-morbid patients, as well as 16 outpatient consultations for internal medicine, neurology, gastroenterology and anaesthesia.

This phase has absorbed 3.5 million euros of the budget, with a further 560,000 on equipment.

Second phase

The second phase involves the refurbishment of the second floor, which covers more than 2,300 square metres. When it opens in the first quarter of 2027, Malaga will have 35 double rooms and seven rooms for people with reduced mobility, for the hospitalisation of palliative care patients, among others.

In addition, it will include three endoscopy theatres, which will also house a patient preparation and recovery room, as well as two pre-anaesthesia consultation rooms, an operating theatre, changing rooms, toilets and storerooms.

The second floor also houses the staff bedrooms, the pharmacy area, information rooms for relatives, staff rooms, storerooms, a kitchenette, lounges, linen rooms and toilets, among other facilities. The budget for this phase is a total of 1.7 million euros, with a further 700,000 for equipment.

All of this will free up space at Hospital Civil, the José Estrada CARE hospital and Hospital Regional. "It was a major demand. No one dared to make it, but Juanma Moreno's regional government has been able to make a commitment and, most importantly, to deliver," Sanz said back in September.

A new hospital

"This is a new hospital for Malaga. It makes use of historic infrastructure, but it is a truly new hospital," the regional minister added.

Sanz also pointed out that work is already under way on the Virgen de la Esperanza hospital at a cost of 543.3 million euros. At the same time, there has been expansion work at the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella, worth 100 million euros, and work has already begun on the new proton therapy centre next to the Materno hospital in Malaga city, with a budget of 11.7 million euros.

The proton centre brings "one of the most advanced technologies in cancer treatment into the public healthcare system".

Sanz stated that this is a "transitional step" towards improving healthcare for the people of Malaga until the third hospital begins operating in 2031.

Read dedicated local reporting for Malaga city