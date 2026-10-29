Malaga's future San Andrés marina to be operated by mega-yacht marina partner

The San Andrés marina project in Malaga city's Huelin district is finally getting out of the deadlock after months of uncertainty. According to sources, ... OIM Marinas, owned by the well-known nautical sector entrepreneur José Luis Almazán, has formally requested uthorisation for the purchase and transfer of the shares of the concessionary company of the port of San Andrés: Marina Málaga San.

This means that the current owner, Qatari fund Al Alfia, is closer than ever to finding a partner to take over the marina's management.

Visualisation of the view from the shopping and leisure area. (Sur)

Almazán is one of the main partners and driving forces behind the mega-yacht marina at piers 1 and 2. His business initiative has amply demonstrated its success in its short history, to the extent that it has already outgrown its capacity on several occasions, with the possibility of expanding under consideration.

Consequently, once the Port Authority and Puertos de Estado have given their approval within approximately one month, OIM Marinas will have official approval to finalise the process of acquiring the rights to build and operate the future Huelin docks.

The deal will mark Al Alfia's complete withdrawal from the project it spearheaded four years ago. The figure for the share purchase has not been disclosed, although, according to port sources, the new developers will have the financial backing of an international investment fund for the cost to carry out the project (initially estimated at around 54 million euros).

The Port of Malaga and Puertos del Estado are currently examining the case. Provided there are no legal obstacles, authorisation is likely to be granted at the Port Authority's board meeting in late November.

The documentation provides evidence in response to the preconditions that the Port Authority had set out months earlier as a condition for granting its approval.

In short, the body chaired by Carlos Rubio demanded that the concession be transferred to its new holders free of debt, which meant first settling certain outstanding payments to various suppliers, such as the architectural firm that has carried out the design for the planned shopping and leisure area on the San Andrés quay, Estudio Seguí, as well as its legal and technical advisers and other direct collaborators.

This past February, Marina Málaga San received a letter from the Port Authority that reminded the company that the administrative deadlines were still running and that it had to submit the final project and apply to the city council for a planning permission as soon as possible.

This is what the marina will look like

The San Andrés marina will be located at the mouth of the Guadalmedina, very close to the new headquarters of the Spanish institute of oceanography and the fish market and the future Malaga music auditorium.

The future Huelin marina will require an investment of around 54 million euros and will feature docks with a total capacity for 506 vessels, including two berths for large yachts of up to 50 metres long and five berths for yachts of up to 30 metres. The majority, however - about 400 spots - will be for boats under 12 metres.

The most important civil work will be the widening of the current breakwater that separates the dock from the beaches to create a wide platform for luxury shops, hotels and a nautical club with a restaurant.

There will also be a yacht club, a sailing school, a dry marina for 100 boats, a control tower, a restaurant and an events venue, with spectacular views of the city and the sea. The marina will have a car park with 439 parkings spaces.

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