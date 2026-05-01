Update on major police raid in Malaga's La Trinidad district: three of the 21 are remanded in custody

Only three of the 21 people arrested in the La Trinidad police raid who appeared before a judge (three others were released by the National ... Police) have been remanded in custody without bail.

The remaining 18 have been provisionally released on bail with the obligation to appear again in court. According to judicial sources, the case involves alleged crimes of attempted murder, threats and intimidation, illegal possession of weapons, drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

The three detainees remanded in custody gave statements in court, although most of those under investigation have invoked their constitutional right to remain silent. The case will be investigated by court number five of Malaga's court of first instance.

The operation carried out on Tuesday led to the discovery of weapons hidden in storage rooms, on the roof of a building and even in a stairwell. These spaces, to which the suspects had direct access from their homes, led them to believe they could easily dispose of the incriminating evidence and evade police intervention .

Twelve firearms were seized, including a Skorpion submachine gun, classified as a weapon of war due to its firing rate 900 rounds per minute. In addition, police seized seven pistols, two revolvers, two sawn-off shotguns, ammunition, high-armour bulletproof vests and numerous bladed weapons, such as maces, catanas and large swords.

The armed clashes between the two alleged criminal families began at the start of this year and continued until a couple of weeks ago. After months of investigation, officers from the robbery and violent crimes group based at Malaga's provincial HQ for the National Police, managed to arrest 24 individuals (11 were already on the police radar as prime suspects) as part of Operation 'Corralones', which involved the deployment of some 250 officers by land and air.

Along with the weapons found in the homes (mostly social housing units used as retail drug dens), police officers seized 800 grams of hashish (122 of which were wrapped for sale), 600 grams of cocaine (32 packaged ready for sale), seven doses of heroin and 71 grams of marijuana (wrapped for 20 doses). They also found cash: 1,400 euros in counterfeit coins and approximately 20,000 euros in legal tender.