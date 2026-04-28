Malaga major raid in La Trinidad leads to more than 20 arrests and ten weapons seized

Video from the police deployment on Tuesday in the La Trinidad district in Malaga.

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga 28/04/2026 a las 15:14h.

The large police deployment by land and air that startled the residents of the La Trinidad district in Malaga early on Tuesday morning has already borne fruit, with the arrests of more than 20 people.

With the National Police helicopter circling overhead, some 250 uniformed and plainclothes officers secured the main roads and carried out at least 21 searches to clarify the facts surrounding the recent shootings in the area.

According to SUR, the police have arrested more than 20 people and seized around ten firearms. They have also confiscated drugs, mallets, hammers and other items.

The police took control of La Trinidad around 6am, when the sound of a helicopter woke up residents. "It keeps circling," one resident wrote on his X profile. Dozens of National Police vans blocked access to Calle Trinidad, Calle Jara, Calle Tiro and Plaza Bravo (next to Avenida Barcelona), among other areas. Several police units collaborated in the large deployment.

The house searches concluded shortly before 10am. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.

The latest shooting took place shortly after 4.30pm on 16 April, when the residents of La Trinidad alerted the emergency services to the sound of several gunshots on Calle Jaboneros, involving at least four or five people. This was the second shooting in the area in under a week. Just four days earlier, on 12 April, the police had also received reports of gunfire in the area.

Although there have been no reported injuries in either incident, the shootings have generated a significant sense of unsafety among residents.