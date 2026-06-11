New sensory exhibition to open later this month at Marbella’s Museo Ralli

SUR in English Marbella 11/06/2026 Actualizado a las 09:23h.

A new sensory exhibition will open at the Museo Ralli in Marbella on Saturday 27 June, marking the latest stage of thelaunched in 2025. The initiative explores how individual and collective identities are formed through collaborative artistic practice.

The project is structured around two linked exhibitions, each supported by an educational programme designed to encourage participants to engage with emotions through creative and physical experience.

It began with ‘Memories of the Earth. Leónidas Gambartes’, which ran from February 2025 until May this year, and now concludes with a second exhibition showcasing the artworks, creative processes and reflections developed by participants throughout the project.

The year-long community initiative has resulted in ‘Inhabiting our roots. Sensory practices in territory’, an exhibition that brings together the experiences, ideas and work shared by participants over the course of more than a year.

A sensory journey

The exhibition offers a sensory journey through a shared territory, inviting visitors to explore the connections between individual experiences and collective identity.

The route encourages reflection on both personal and shared identities while examining different ways of relating to territory, memory and the body. Natural elements, digital creation and sensory experiences are combined to create an immersive environment.

Throughout the exhibition, knowledge and memories are brought together through a collective process, creating a space in which lived experiences, shared histories and collaborative achievements are made visible.

The exhibition draws on ‘Memories of the Earth’ and the symbolic universe of Leónidas Gambartes, whose work explores themes of territory, memory and ritual. The outcomes generated through those processes form the core of the exhibition's curatorial approach, which was also shaped by a community curatorial team.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: earthly, transitional and sensory. Using Gambartes's works as its starting point and creative foundation, it features 11 collective sensory and participatory installations that document and give form to the processes developed with audiences during the first phase of the ‘(i)realidades’ project. Public participation and collective creation are at the centre of its approach, highlighting their role as tools for cultural and social transformation.

Opening-day programme

‘Inhabiting our roots’ will open on 27 June at 12pm with a live performance (‘Molienda, rastro blando’) that explores belonging, individual identity and collective memory. This ritual-inspired and contemplative performance by Ayran Oliveira Crawford explores themes of displacement, memory and transition through the interaction between the body and ancestral materials, closely reflecting the exhibition's central ideas.

The performance focuses on what remains after an action has taken place, treating the relic as a sensitive archive of lived experience. Structured as a rite of passage, it moves through states of liminality via a slow, repetitive journey in which bodily gestures and materials leave traces, residues and lasting marks.

The work examines the body as a source of knowledge, contemporary ritual practices and the relationship between individual identity and collective memory.

Following the performance, the exhibition space will officially open, making attendees the first to experience and interact with the exhibition's 11 sensory and participatory installations.

The opening event will be free to attend and no advance booking will be required.

About Museo Ralli Marbella

Admission is free all year round: All activities are free of charge, as is entry to the museum and the Ralli Collection.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm, including public holidays. The museum is closed from 22 December to 31 January.

Address: Urb. Coral Beach, Ctra. N-340, Km 176, 29602 Marbella, Malaga.