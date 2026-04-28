Malaga police seize control of La Trinidad district by land and air following recent shootings

María José Díaz Alcalá 28/04/2026 a las 10:29h.

The residents of the La Trinidad district in Malaga city woke up on Tuesday startled by a heavy police presence on the ground and in the air following recent shootings in the area.

According to official sources, uniformed and plainclothes officers, along with the National Police helicopter, have secured a large part of this area and are reportedly carrying out several searches.

Shortly after 4.30pm on 16 April, the residents of La Trinidad alerted the emergency services to the sound of several gunshots on Calle Jaboneros, involving at least four or five people. This was the second shooting in the area in under a week. Just four days earlier, on 12 April, the police had also received reports of gunfire in the area.

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