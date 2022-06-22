Rare chance to visit a Spanish naval submarine in Malaga this week It is unusual for these vessels to come to the capital of the Costa del Sol, but the Galerna Class S-74 Tramontana and her 60-strong crew will be in port on Friday and Saturday

The Spanish Navy’s S-74 submarine Tramontana will be in Malaga Port on Friday and Saturday this week and this will provide a rare opportunity for anyone interested in having a look inside a submarine to take a tour of the interior.

Spain's Ministry of Defence has said the Tramontana will be open for visits from 4pm to 6.30pm on Friday 24 June and from 10am to 2pm and again from 4pm to 6.30pm on Saturday 25th.

The tours will be given to groups of no more than ten people at a time, and the total number of visitors will be limited to 150 on Friday and 300 on Saturday. They will be on a first-come-first-served basis, and face masks must be worn inside the submarine. A temperature check will be made before going on board and hand sanitiser will be available. The Ministry has also warned that access to the submarine is via a vertical ladder, so it is not suitable for people with mobility difficulties.

Tramontana is Spain’s fourth Galerna class submarine, built by Bazán shipyards in Cartagena and launched on 30 November 1984. The Galerna class are highly offensive submarines which can operate covertly for long periods of time, making them valuable combat units.

The submarine carries 60 crew and can cover 9,000 miles (14,480 kilometres) at a speed of nine knots (16 kms) per hour, and navigate for 45 days without having to surface.