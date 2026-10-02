Suspect in murder of innocent young man in Malaga was arrested a year earlier following failed revenge attack

One of the suspects in the murder of 20-year-old Nacho in Malaga city on 18 September was arrested a year earlier for his alleged ... involvement in the planning of a settling of scores between rival gangs. He was released on bail.

The earlier incident took place in Marbella in the summer of 2025. The suspect, of Swedish origin, allegedly provided the logistics for a contract killing in Fuengirola. He was linked to the delivery of weapons to two young men who intended to carry out an attack on a rival.

After his appearance before the judicial authorities on charges of alleged conspiracy to commit homicide and unlawful possession of firearms, the court released him pending trial.

A year after that arrest, the security forces once again tracked him down, this time as the alleged perpetrator of the shooting that killed Nacho, who who had absolutely no connection to organised crime.

The shooting took place on 18 September, at around 11.40am. The emergency services began receiving calls from local reporting several gunshots and a wounded person. The victim was Nacho, who was shot at least twice: once in the back and once in the leg.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the young man managed to get to his feet and flee down the stairs, "almost crawling" according to witnesses, towards a Día supermarket. "He said he didn't know those people at all and didn't know why they had shot him," a witness told SUR.

The emergency services rushed him to Hospital Regional, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the young man died late in the evening, at around 9pm.

The National Police initially arrested one of the suspects and subsequently managed to apprehend two other people. One of them had already changed his appearance and travelled to Fuengirola.

According to sources, the three Swedish nationals mistook Nacho for a hitman because he was carrying a shoulder bag, which Swedish gangs often use to conceal firearms.

The three detainees remain in pre-trial detention, in solitary confinement and without bail. They are under investigation for their alleged involvement in a homicide

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