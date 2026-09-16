San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 poster unveils strong links with the city's monuments

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga has now unveiled its main poster, featuring characters created by artist Helen Chen and comic book illustrator John Romita Jr. ... The illustrations blend fantasy with Malaga's identity.

The Cathedral, the Alcazaba and other buildings appear behind the superheroes and creatures that will welcome the thousands of visitors at the Fycma (trade, fair and conference centre) from 1 to 4 October.

The front cover is by John Romita Jr, Marvel's legendary artist, with two classic-style superheroes keeping watch over the entrance from the Cathedral tower.

The other side is by Helen Chen, a production designer and visual artist on films such as K-Pop Warriors and Raya and the Last Dragon. She has created a team of manga-style characters under the slogan "Team up".

A close-up of the poster showinga view of Malaga. (Marilú Báez)

The entrance arches herald the approaching convention, while in the venue's car park the two giant halls are taking shape, set to expand the space by more than 8,800 square metres.

In one of them, a large banner reminds visitors that Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on 18 December. The film one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the season for many of those who will be passing through these doors in a few days' time.

The new structures in the Village area reach a height of up to 16 metres at their centre. Inside, there will be 90 stands featuring national and international brands and artists, almost double the number from last year. Visitors can discover original illustrations, buy prints and any collectable items.

The Artists' Alley, where fans can meet comic book authors, artists and illustrators, will also move to the outdoor area, as will the Meet the Artist event, where fans can meet actors from TV series and films.

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