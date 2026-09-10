San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 starts countdown as construction begins at Fycma

Work has begun at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga to expand the venue by a further 8,800 square metres ahead of ... the second San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.

With three weeks to go until the event opens, heavy cranes are working outside Fycma to erect a second outdoor exhibition hall designed to eliminate the long queues experienced during the inaugural convention in 2025.

The new layout features two giant marquees forming the Exhibitor Hall Garden, which doubles the main exhibition space. This outdoor zone houses the Artists' Alley, featuring 90 stands for national and international creators, almost double the number from last year.

A view of the outdoor exhibition pavilion, which will consist of two giant marquees. (Ñito Salas)

The area also accommodates meet-and-greet spaces with film and television actors, dedicated food areas and rest zones. Visiting fans will pass under a newly redesigned entrance arch at the Palacio de Ferias. Speaking at the official presentation in Madrid, SDCC Málaga Director Fernando Piquer said the new layout aims to optimise routes and improve crowd management.

New layout for SDCC Málaga, with the two marquees (top left) outside the Palacio de Ferias. (José Ramón Ladra)

Headline guests confirmed for the 2026 line-up include The Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, Karl Urban (The Boys), Paul Bettany (VisionQuest), Christopher Lambert (Highlander), Michael Ironside (Total Recall), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Greatest Showman), Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead), Denise Gough (Andor) and Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil).

Actors Denise Richards and Casper Van Dien will also attend to celebrate the 30th anniversary of science-fiction film Starship Troopers. Organisers are due to reveal final event details at a press conference on Thursday.

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