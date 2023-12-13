Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
More than 100 tourist initiatives planned to promote Malaga to the world
Tourism

The city will focus on international markets such as Asia, with Japan and Korea listed as priority countries, as well as North America and the Middle East

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 16:08

Malaga city is planning more than 100 tourism initiatives to spread word about what the destination has on offer to the rest of the world.

Councillor for tourism Jacobo Florido told a Tourism Forum meeting that it would be the first time the city would stage more than one hundred initiatives. The city will focus on international markets such as Asia, with Japan and Korea listed as priority countries. Florido also said there was interest in North America and the Middle East.

The councillor pointed out that officials are working on a couple of big schemes and have already reached an agreement to create a new urban art mural in New York, specifically in Williamsburg: a fashionable neighbourhood in Brooklyn that attracts lots of young people.

The Tourism Forum also offered a summary of the initiatives already carried out, including the promotional 'Malaga loves' campaign recently held in Shanghai, as well as meetings held in various locations in Asia in the past week.

