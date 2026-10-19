Innocent Malaga shooting victim Nacho's mother demands state's accountability in letter

Sunday marked one month since the murder of 20-year-old Nacho, who was shot in Malaga city in broad daylight for no reason but the ... perpetrators' paranoia.

The criminals, who are currently in pre-trial detention, mistook him for a member of a rival gang, believing he was watching them and carrying a gun in his shoulder bag. Nacho, however, in his bag he only had several CVs, personal belongings and the adrenaline pen he always carried with him due to a severe food allergy.

After being shot, the young man managed to crawl towards the entrance of a supermarket and call for help, but he died hours later in hospital.

His mother, Laura, has addressed the state in a public letter, in which she states that "hatred is not the answer" and demands accountability not only from the alleged perpetrators, but also from "all the state authorities, each within their respective fields of competence".

"Focusing on the origin or skin colour of their killers would be a huge mistake. That's what narrow-minded people do, those who are afraid of those who are different. They are murderers, full stop," Laura says, separating the crime from xenophobic rhetoric.

"They are not people from other countries coming here in search of a better life. They are hitmen who care little for the lives of others and who kill for money."

Laura seeks to curb hate speech and calls for a profound reflection on the city's development model, property speculation and the fight against drug cartels. She states that her son's murder "cannot be treated as just another case" and demands that no attempt be made to derive "political gain" from the tragedy, nor to fuel sensationalism or racism.

Laura links the proliferation of tourist accommodation in the city to the ease with which these criminal networks operate. "Malaga is dying of its own success and one of the problems with the city's management is that the proliferation of holiday flats and the lack of control may make it easier for hitmen from drug cartels to find places to hide," she says, convinced that "something like this could have been avoided with more responsible management".

She calls on policy-makers, public authorities and the court to step up all necessary measures to tackle drug-trafficking and appeals to individuals to act responsibly with regard to speculation, the use of social media and the tabloid press. Laura is also calling for explanations and answers regarding the criminal records of Nacho's murderers.

"I want to know why one of my son's alleged murderers, who had previously been arrested for attempted murder, was not sent to prison. I demand an explanation of the circumstances and the decisions that made this situation possible," she says in the letter.

Laura also devotes a few lines to condemning the viral spread on social media of images showing her seriously injured son lying on the ground. She expresses her gratitude for the complaints her cousins have lodged and for the firm stance of the Andalusian audiovisual authority, the professional association of journalists of Andalucía, the Malaga press association, the RTVA and the RTVE audience ombudsman against the television channels that have broadcast the footage.

Memories of a noble and kind son

In the letter, Laura also describes the void she is facing and how she is trying to "survive" it with the help of professionals, family and friends. She says that, at the time of his death, her son was looking for a new job while waiting for the admission lists for a vocational qualification.

"My son was a noble, kind, well-mannered, affectionate, clever boy who loved animals and music. But these murderers have cut short his dreams," she says.

"Every day I hear á moped pulling up at home and I think its him coming into the garage. But it will never be him again," Laura says.

The family dog, Martín, has moved to Nacho's bedroom and has become noticeably more frail due to his advancing age since the young man has been missing from the home. Laura is set to fight for justice, even though nothing can bring her son back.

Nacho's mother finishes the letter by expressing her gratitude to her family, neighbours and Nacho's friends for supporting her. She extends her thanks to the National Police for their swift and considerate response and to the paramedics and members of the public who came to her son's aid.

Laura concludes the letter with a call for peaceful coexistence. "Let's make our city a kinder place. Let's make our city a place where we can all live together in peace."

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