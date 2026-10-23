Malaga metro construction work unearths remains of more than 1,000 people from Roman period

Work on the extension of the Malaga metro to Hospital Civil and the future third hospital is revealing a significant part of the city' ... s history that was previously unknown. Archaeological excavations along Calle Hilera, opposite the second El Corte Inglés building, have unearthed a Roman necropolis some 400 metres long, which is one of the largest and best-preserved in Spain.

To date, researchers have documented 984 burial complexes containing more than 1,000 individuals, according to data from the regional ministry of public works. All the remains were found interred (buried) after being excavated from soil consisting mainly of reddish clay. They were subsequently covered by vegetable gardens, first Islamic ones and later those from the modern era.

Excavations have revealed a wide variety of tomb types, including frame tombs with tegulae, mensae, cists, gabled tegulae, simple pits and newborns buried in amphorae. Grave goods are scarce and the same graves were very often reused.

Main route to the coast

The complex dates from the 2nd to the 4th centuries AD and comprises several burial enclosures, opening onto what may have been an exit route from the city along the coast. The significance of this axis necessitates a reassessment of Malacca's funerary topography, as the Hilera area was considered land reclaimed from the sea during the Islamic period. This is yet another discovery that underlines its importance for our understanding of the city's past.

Several of the burial sites found on Hilera Street. (Sur)

A team of archaeologists and anthropologists is currently studying the human remains. When they are done, the remains will be transferred to the storage facilities of the Malaga Museum (Aduana). In the meantime, the most significant and unique remains will be stored in the future exhibition space currently fitted out next to the tunnel next to the Guadalmedina station.

This site, where part of a Nasrid wall was discovered, already houses the most notable remains of the Attabanim suburb (Arab quarter), discovered beneath Avenida de Andalucía and Callejones del Perchel, alongside sections of streets and unique artefacts from the Christian period.

Progress of the works

Progress on the archaeological excavation has made it possible to gradually clear the site for the outstanding work on extending and concreting the roof slab of the underpass.

Regional minister of public works Mario Muñoz-Atanet said in a recent interview with Sur that much of its significance lies in the fact that this is an area where a burial site of such magnitude was not expected. The number of graves is expected to continue rising towards the El Corte Inglés side of the site.

"Many coins from various places have been found, which confirms the city's history as a port, where people came from all over," he stated.

As for the metro construction, Muñoz-Atanet said there might be some delays, but they "won't impact the final deadline".

The completion of this phase, which was initially scheduled for November, will extend until at least the early months of 2027, as there are still parts yet to be uncovered. "We are working on them one by one, tomb by tomb. One tomb of each type will be displayed in the future metro archaeology museum."

Regarding the museum project on Avenida de Andalucía, the regional minister said that it is currently being drawn up, following a favourable report from the department of culture and Malaga city council.

"What we still need to decide is who will manage the space, as this will determine how the museum is organised," Muñoz-Atanet said. Management could ultimately be municipal, should the city council be interested in taking it on.

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