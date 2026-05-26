Malaga closes Hospital Civil car park on Wednesday as works on third hospital advance

Photo of the current state of Hospital Civil's car park in Malaga.

José Antonio Sau 26/05/2026 a las 15:15h.

Malaga is closing Hospital Civil's car park, accessible from Calle Blas de Lezo, on Wednesday, 27 May, as construction progresses on Hospital Virgen de la Esperanza (Malaga's third hospital).

As the regional government has reported, this action "responds to the need to free up space to guarantee the continuity of the construction work under safe conditions and avoid interference in the development of the project, considered strategic for the expansion and modernisation of public healthcare in Malaga".

Currently, this temporary car park has around 280 spaces for shared use among professionals, patients and other users linked to hospital activity.

With the aim of minimising the impact of this temporary reorganisation, Hospital Regional has implemented various transport and parking measures.

Among these are "the reopening that same day of the car park at Hospital Materno, which will recover approximately 110 spaces once the comprehensive renovation of the space is over". Around 50 spaces are already available.

Temporary car park

The hospital plans to open the newly renovated temporary car park, with access from Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, as soon as possible.

This car park has 650 spaces and will operate temporarily while the permanent car park and the future third hospital are under construction.

Managing director of Hospital Regional José Antonio Ortega acknowledges the inconvenience construction work and closures are causing. "We want to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this phase of the construction," he said.

Ortega also stated that "the future Virgen de la Esperanza hospital is a fundamental project for the healthcare development of Malaga and, as such, requires organisational measures to ensure that patient care can continue alongside the construction work".

The hospital's management also recommends, whenever possible, prioritising the use of public transport or arriving earlier for hospital appointments to facilitate transport during this period.

Buses

Several EMT bus lines connect the hospital area with different parts of the city. These include lines L-7 (Centro Alameda-Carlinda-Parque Litoral), L-15 (Virreina-Santa Paula) and N-2 (Centro-Plaza de la Marina).